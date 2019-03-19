



St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter jumped out of a plane Tuesday to announce that a Red Bull event is returning to the Twin Cities this year.

No, it’s not Crashed Ice. It’s Red Bull Flugtag.

Flugtag means “flying day” in German, and it’s a competition where teams create flying devices that are pushed off ramps over rivers to see how far they’ll glide before hitting the water.

The last time flugtag was held on the Mississippi River was in 2010.

This year’s event on the Mississippi will be held on Sept. 7. The team application deadline is June 26.

In the Red Bull Flugtag announcement, Carter tandem skydived onto Harriet Island, landing in front of news cameras.

It was his first time jumping out of an airplane.

