



A Detroit Lakes man is hospitalized in critical condition after a fish house exploded in Moorhead.

The fire department says the explosion happened Sunday and that Michael Herzog was outside the fish house when firefighters arrived. A CaringBridge website says Herzog has second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body.

Herzog, a former Concordia Moorhead quarterback, was rushed to Sanford in Fargo, North Dakota, then airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

