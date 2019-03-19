



Authorities southwest of the Twin Cities say residents have begun returning to their homes in a mobile home park that was evacuated last week due to flooding.

Police in Jordan said Tuesday that residents of the Valley Green Manufactured Home Community have started to return to their homes as floodwaters in the park have been significantly reduced and the remaining water is in the process of being pumped out.

The drop in floodwaters came after crews with heavy machinery removed a large ice dam Monday afternoon from nearby Sand Creek. The removal of the ice allowed the river to flow more freely, reducing water levels in the floodplain.

On Thursday, the manager of Valley Green issued a voluntary evacuation of the park after Sand Creek spilled its banks, pushing floodwaters into the park and preventing residents from driving in or out of the area. Several residents left their homes.

The Red Cross put up a shelter at a nearby community center to house the evacuees. On Tuesday, police said the shelter is being taken down as all the evacuees have left.

