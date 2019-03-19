BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Otis Mays, Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man was charged with wire fraud and producing and possessing child pornography Monday.

The complaint alleges Otis Mays was involved in a scheme to defraud a couple between May and September 2017. Mays is accused of impersonating a lawyer, offering to help the couple evict tenants from their rental properties. Mays also claimed their son was facing federal terrorism charges for visiting terrorist websites, and offered to help get those charges dropped for a fee, the charges state.

The victims say Mays stole more than $340,000 from them.

Additionally, Mays is accused of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor, allegedly intending to produce recordings of the encounter. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald says Mays was found to be in possession of multiple video files containing child porn.

Mays was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

