MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the three people who were found dead in a northern Minnesota home this week as a mother and her two children.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Emma LaRoque died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her children, 9-year-old Shane Woods and 4-year-old Frederick York, died of homicidal violence.

The three bodies were found Monday afternoon at their home in Ogema, in rural Becker County.

No other details on the deaths have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into the deaths remains on-going.

Authorities say there is not believed to be a threat to the public.