MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit’s new general manager says the organization is planning to make improvements in order to keep riders happy.

The focus is on cleanliness and safety.

Metro Transit is planning to add staff, according to general manager Wes Kooistra. During weekday commutes, four workers will be cleaning light rail cars while they’re in service.

There will also be more uniform and plain clothes officers on board. The Transit Police will check fare compliance and stop smoking.

There will also be increa3784828sed law enforcement at several transit stations.