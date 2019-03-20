BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
Filed Under:Dennis Mead, Milaca, Missing Man


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a Minnesota man with dementia was found safe after going missing from his home.

Dennis Mead (credit: BCA)

Dennis Mead, of Milaca, was reported missing Tuesday morning. The 75-year-old has dementia, and police asked the public’s help in finding him.

Officials announced Wednesday morning that Mead was found safe late Tuesday night in Vernon County, Wisconsin, which is about 250 miles away from Milaca.

Police thanked the public for helping search for Mead.

