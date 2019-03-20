BRACKET CHALLENGE:Brackets are set! See if you beat WCCO's own "bracketeers" and maybe win some money!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says retiring canine officer Jake is hosting a dog adoption event as his “last assignment.”

The sheriff’s office is partnering with Minneapolis Animal Care and Control and the Municipal Building Commission for the event, which is being held at Minneapolis City Hall March 29. The public is invited to interact with 25 adoptable dogs from animal rescues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jake (credit Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Jake has been with the sheriff’s office for nine years, completing 563 deployments and earning multiple accolades, including the office’s Medal of Merit. In retirement, Jake will spend his time with his partner and handler, deputy Jason Majeski, and his family.

“Jake has dedicated his life to serving Hennepin County, and I’m proud that his last official act with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will be to help some local dogs find new homes,” Majeski said.

For more information, visit the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office website.

