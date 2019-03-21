



Pssst! National Puppy Day is almost here, and if you’re looking to adopt a new friend into your household, there are certain breeds that have been deemed more popular than the rest.

The American Kennel Club has issued its latest update of the most pup-ular dog breeds and, to the surprise of very few persons, Labrador retrievers were ranked at the top of the list. This is actually the 28th year in a row they’ve been ranked #1, which is a record streak.

The rest of the top 10 looked like this:

Labrador Retriever German Shepherd Dog Golden Retriever French Bulldog Bulldog Beagle Poodle Rottweiler German Shorthaired Pointer Yorkshire Terrier

Only the last two slots swapped in the last year.

The AKC said the biggest drop in recent years may have been the Yorkie, which was ranked in second in 2008. The breeds that are on the way up in overall rankings include the Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#13), the Siberian Husky (#14), the Australian Shepherd (#15), the Bernese Mountain Dog (#22) and the Havanese (#24).