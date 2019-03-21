



A southern Minnesota man faces nine felony charges after he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend hostage, threatened to take “everyone he hates to hell” and assaulted a responding police officer, biting him on the head in a struggle over a gun.

Dane Michael Vandervoort, 32, of Hector, is charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats, attempting to disarm a police officer, burglary, theft, and several counts of assault in connection to the weekend incident, court documents filed in Renville County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Vandervoort burgled his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Fairfax Saturday after sending her texts all day in which he threatened to take “everyone he hates to hell” with him that night.

Vandervoort entered his ex’s home through an unlocked door and pointed a gun at her and another woman who was with her. He told them if the cops showed up, he’d start shooting. He also tried to get his ex-girlfriend to ask her brother to come over so he could shoot him in the face.

At some point, Vandervoort’s ex-girlfriend texted her mother, who contacted police.

Fairfax Officer Derek Carlson responded. Vandervoort met him at the door and let him inside, where he immediately pulled a gun from behind his back and pointed it at Carlson.

Fearing of his life, Carlson instantly grabbed the gun and tried to pull it away from Vandervoort, the complaint states. The fight over the weapon quickly spilled into a small bathroom, and amid the struggle Vandervoort tried to grab Carlson’s service weapon and bit Carlson on the head, leaving him with a bloody wound.

The fight ended after Carlson pulled out his taser and zapped Vandervoort with the “drive mode” function, which is where the taser is pressed against a person, resulting in a painful shock.

Following Vandervoort’s arrest, police recovered two guns, both of which had been stolen from one of Vandervoort’s relatives, who told investigators he did not give Vandervoort permission to use them.

If convicted of all the felonies, Vandervoort faces dozens of years in prison. According to online jail records, Vandervoort’s bail has been set at $750,000.