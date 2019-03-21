Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police are investigating Thursday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.
The immediate area around the crash was closed to motorists as police investigate.
The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of John Ireland and Kellogg boulevards.
