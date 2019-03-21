  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First Katy Perry, now the Jonas Brothers and The Chainsmokers.

The brotherly boy band and bro-tastic EDM duo has been announced as the next free concert in Minneapolis during the Final Four festivities next month.

They’re on tap to perform at The Armory on Saturday, April 6.

The Jonas Brothers — made up of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — have sold millions of records since arriving on the scene in the aughts. The group is in the middle of a promotional push for their comeback single, “Sucker,” which marks their first new music in nearly six years.

The Chainsmokers rocketed to international prominence in the last half-decade, with hit songs like Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, “Closer,” featuring Halsey, and “Roses,” featuring Rozes.” Their 2017 collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This,” went four-times platinum and was memorably used by WCCO-TV as their State Fair theme song that year.

