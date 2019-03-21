



— Fans of the Gophers are feeling pretty golden after knocking off seven-seed Louisville on Thursday.

Next up for the Gophers is Michigan State in Des Moines on Saturday.

If you want to take the short 245-mile trip down Interstate 35 to watch them in person, there are seats still available.

Tickets to the Final Four Tournament are mostly sold in bundles by the NCAA, so Ticket King says most of the open tickets will be on the resale market at this point. They advise buying them from a reputable dealer and avoiding Craigslist.

The University of Minnesota also recommends using the website Prime Sport to find tickets.

As for hotel rooms, a quick check of major lodging websites reveals there are lots of rooms still open as of Thursday night, some for around $100.

If the Gophers are able to beat Michigan State, they will go on to play the winner of the Maryland-LSU game.