  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMWheel of Fortune
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Final Four, Gophers Men's Basketball, Local TV, March Madness, Mary McGuire, University Of Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans of the Gophers are feeling pretty golden after knocking off seven-seed Louisville on Thursday.

Next up for the Gophers is Michigan State in Des Moines on Saturday.

If you want to take the short 245-mile trip down Interstate 35 to watch them in person, there are seats still available.

Tickets to the Final Four Tournament are mostly sold in bundles by the NCAA, so Ticket King says most of the open tickets will be on the resale market at this point. They advise buying them from a reputable dealer and avoiding Craigslist.

(credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The University of Minnesota also recommends using the website Prime Sport to find tickets.

As for hotel rooms, a quick check of major lodging websites reveals there are lots of rooms still open as of Thursday night, some for around $100.

If the Gophers are able to beat Michigan State, they will go on to play the winner of the Maryland-LSU game.

Mary McGuire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.