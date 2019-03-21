



— Mayors from across Minnesota want state lawmakers to help them fix potholes.

City leaders brought pieces of asphalt to the State Capitol Thursday to show how bad the problem is. They say local property taxes do not raise enough money to pay for needed repairs.

So mayors are asking the legislature to specifically dedicate transportation dollars to smaller cities.

“Small cities such as mine cannot continue to keep pace with the outdated, crumbling infrastructure, as well as many improvements necessary that are so critical to our local economies,” said Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber. “We need sustainable funding.”