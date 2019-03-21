  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Oak Park Heights, Potholes


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayors from across Minnesota want state lawmakers to help them fix potholes.

City leaders brought pieces of asphalt to the State Capitol Thursday to show how bad the problem is. They say local property taxes do not raise enough money to pay for needed repairs.

(credit: CBS)

So mayors are asking the legislature to specifically dedicate transportation dollars to smaller cities.

“Small cities such as mine cannot continue to keep pace with the outdated, crumbling infrastructure, as well as many improvements necessary that are so critical to our local economies,” said Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber. “We need sustainable funding.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.