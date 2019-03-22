  • WCCO 4On Air

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth man who is the fifth and final defendant in the shooting death of a university student has been found guilty of aiding an offender.

A jury in St. Louis County found Xavier Haywood guilty Thursday night of being an accomplice in the February 2017 death of University of Minnesota Duluth student William Grahek.

Haywood wasn’t physically present when Grahek was killed during an attempted robbery of drugs and cash from his residence. But his actions in the following days were the focus of the case against him. Prosecutors said Haywood played an active role in attempting to conceal the crime. KBJR-TVreports the 28-year-old was accused of planning the robbery and later helping others involved hide out at a Superior, Wisconsin hotel.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

