



– A driver is in serious condition after a head-on crash with a semi Thursday evening in Barron County, Wisconsin. While rerouting traffic from the crash scene, a squad car was also struck.

Authorities say the driver pulled from the stop sign on 8th Street onto Highway 8 between Poskin and Almena into the path of a semi traveling eastbound on Highway 8. The driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown out in serious condition. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

While rerouting traffic, a vehicle struck a Barron County squad car. The squad was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver of the car that struck the squad was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation.