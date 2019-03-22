  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Angie Craig, Hastings, Karla Bigham, Mississippi River, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three Minnesota Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and state Sen. Karla Bigham — plan to join in the flood fight in the Hastings area.

They are scheduled to help fill sandbags Saturday morning to help people who might be impacted by spring flooding. Hastings is in the district that Bigham represents.

The threat of flooding from the Mississippi River is affecting communities across Minnesota. The Hastings area has already seen high water due to frozen soil, rain and snowmelt.

