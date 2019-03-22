



— Singer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez is slated to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this summer.

On Friday, Lopez revealed the details of her “It’s My Party Tour”, which is a celebration of her milestone 50th birthday and marks her first-ever U.S. headlining tour.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, California and will make stops in Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York – and St. Paul.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JLo is celebrating her birthday with you on the "It’s My Party” Tour at #MyXEC on Friday, June 28! Presales start Mar. 26 at 10 a.m. CT. Win them before you can buy them 😉 → https://t.co/SWyfBnhSwl pic.twitter.com/ymO7xJNOzl — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) March 22, 2019

The tour performance will feature a “nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems, showstopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jaw-dropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block.”

The announcement comes right after Lopez shared details of her brand new single, “Medicine”.

Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana 😏. I CAN’T WAIT for you guys to hear it. Want to be the first to listen? Pre-save on @Spotify: https://t.co/4uhvS0SIM4🤫💙 pic.twitter.com/MLgCNCvJY6 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 21, 2019

Lopez’s tour is slated to stop by the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, June 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone using Ticketmaster TDD/TTY, call 800-359-2525. Certain fees may apply.

