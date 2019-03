— Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this month.

According to police, on Sunday, March 10, at 2:43 p.m., three suspects walked into a T-Mobile at 1710 New Brighton Boulevard, pulled a gun on employees and forced them into a back room where they were tied up.

The suspects fled with multiple cell phones and other electronic devices.

Police say two suspects have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, but one suspect remains. The above video shows the suspect who remains at large. He’s also the alleged suspect who displayed the gun, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota via phone at 1-800-222-8477 or through the website. All tips are anonymous, and a reward leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.