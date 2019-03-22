



During Lent many of us are seeking a bit of inspiration for fresh fish recipes that are simple, tasty and something the whole family will like. Terri Chaffer, an accomplished home cook, and owner of Love that Olive in Maple Grove, shares a tasty and colorful salmon dish the whole family will enjoy.

Tangerine Salmon with Sesame Tangerine Broccoli

Ingredients

Salmon:

4 salmon filets (skin removed or not)

3 Tbsp. *Sweet Cream Butter EVOO, divided

2 Tbsp. *Tangerine Balsamic vinegar

Sea salt

Black pepper

3-4 Tbsp. *Red Pepper Bacon Jam, slightly warmed

Broccoli:

2 heads of fresh broccoli, cut in florets

1/4 tsp. sea salt

2 Tbsp. *Sesame oil

2 Tbsp. *Tangerine Balsamic vinegar

Directions

Salmon Directions:

• Rinse and pat dry salmon filets, salt and pepper

• In a sauté pan, add 2 Tbsp. Sweet Cream Butter EVOO

• Place the salmon in the pan, drizzle with remaining Tbsp. olive oil

• Sauté 3-4 minutes, turn and continue cooking 3-4 minutes

• Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. Tangerine Balsamic vinegar and cook another minute, turn

• Drizzle the remaining Tangerine Balsamic vinegar and turn, cook for another minute

• Salmon should be flaky

• Place on individual plates and spoon 1 Tbsp. Red Pepper Bacon Jam on each filet and serve with broccoli

Broccoli Directions:

• While the salmon is sautéing prepare broccoli by cutting into florets

• Place a small amount of water in a sauce pan, add sea salt

• Add the broccoli florets and cook for 3-5 minutes over medium high heat, until just tender

• Drain

• Place on plate with salmon and drizzle with Sesame oil and Tangerine Balsamic just before serving