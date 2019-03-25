



Minneapolis investigators say they’ve caught a serial rapist.

Twenty-four-year-old Kenyatta Buckles is in jail on assault and robbery charges — and more charges may be coming. Investigators say there are striking similarities in a string of cases.

It looks like a corner that would be quiet. But officers say East 22nd Street and 4th Avenue South is where something horrific unfolded on Jan. 20.

A woman, using a website, megapersonals.com met up with Kenyatta Buckles.

She says when she arrived, Buckles started an attack, holding a knife to her throat and demanded sex, taking her phone and her car, which he later ditched.

That woman got away, but police say there are four other similar cases, all in the Stevens Square neighborhood, which is near Buckles’ apartment. Attorney Mike Freemen said in a news conference, “We think we’ve put together strong complaints and if we believe we can prove a trial which we can, this individual will be doing some real time and it appears that he really deserves it.”

Officers say they’ve tied Buckles to five cases total, and three of them involve sexual assault. Victims say he solicited them online, and when they met up, he held a knife and demanded money and sex. They all also said he wore red shoes.

Officers say in late February, after another case, they found Buckles in his car. They say they also found ecstasy pills, condoms and red Nikes.

Officers say they found DNA evidence linking Buckles to several cases. They are crediting victims for speaking out and putting this painful pattern to an end.

Commander Bruce Folkens works with the sex crimes unit of the Minneapolis Fire Department

“Any sex crime, any rape is serious. It’s a violent sex crime against a person, and the MPD truly believes all people deserve justice when they’re a victim of a crime,” he said.

Minneapolis Police say after one victim posted a warning online, she heard from 12 others with similar stories.

Police want to hear from any other potential victims.