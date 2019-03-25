



— A 24-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges accusing him of a string of rapes, attempted rapes and robberies.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the charges of against Kenyatta Buckles. He’s charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree armed robbery and second-degree assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Buckles made it a practice to secure names of people he would then call and solicit sex from.

“When they joined him at his request, he proceeded to assault them, rob them and either try to rape, or rape them,” Freeman said.

One victim reported that Buckles made contact with her through an escort service website, and when they met he put a knife to her throat and assaulted her.

Freeman says the county became aware of the case and began working on the cases after several incidents happened since the beginning of the year.

When Buckles was taken into custody accused of a rape in March, the DNA came back and linked him to two other cases, according to Freeman.

If convicted, Buckles could face up to 30 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge alone.