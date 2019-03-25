  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans have unveiled an extensive proposal to crack down on fraud in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program and other public programs.

The bill announced Monday comes in response to a recent report by the legislative auditor that found significant fraud within the child care program, which helps low-income parents afford care while they work or attend school. The auditor was unable to put a dollar figure on the fraud.

The GOP proposal includes increased penalties for fraud, stronger controls on providers to prevent fraud from happening, more tools for investigators and prosecutors to pursue fraudsters, eliminating eligibility for those found to have committed fraud, and stronger oversight.

Reps. Mary Franson and Nick Zerwas told reporters that Democrats need to show that they’re taking the problem seriously.

