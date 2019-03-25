MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eden Prairie have arrested a suspicious person they say was in possession of stolen firearms and materials that could be used to make explosive devices.

According to police, officers responded Monday at 5:52 a.m. to a 911 call from a resident on the 18000 block of Erin Bay to investigate a report of a suspicious person. The reporting party, a 64-year-old man from Eden Prairie, called police after a man that was known to him showed up at his door, left and began driving around the area in a U-Haul pickup truck.

Police officers then located the suspect inside a vehicle near Seneca Pointe at Erin Bay. The man was found in possession of stolen firearms and the materials that could make explosive devices.

“Police took immediate action to ensure the safety of residents nearby, some of whom were notified to shelter in place, and traffic was diverted from the area,” Eden Prairie police said.

The Bloomington Police Department Bomb Squad assisted with a search of the vehicle. At around 8:25 a.m., it was determined the vehicle contained no active explosion devices.

The suspect, a 25-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of stolen property.

Police say this appears to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Eden Prairie police with the ongoing investigation.