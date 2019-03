MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School officials at Moorhead High School say classes are dismissed due to a sewage backup Monday.

All classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. and all after-school and evening classes, including the Accuplacer exam and orchestra concerts, are canceled.

Buses are running their regular routes and officials say they anticipate elementary buses could leave school 5 to 15 minutes late due to the change for high school bus routes.

Horizon bus routes are expected to run on time.