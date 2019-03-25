



Rep. Ilhan Omar continued her criticism of President Donald Trump and Israel while speaking at a banquet over the weekend in California.

The Minnesota Democrat was invited to address the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Los Angeles.

During a speech, she said that the week following the massacre in New Zealand has been difficult for Muslims around the world. In the attack, dozens of people were shot and killed in mosques during morning prayers.

She said that Trump, who was mentioned in the suspected gunman’s online manifesto, “fuels hate against Muslims.” Additionally, she encouraged Muslims to stand up to discrimination, reports say.

Omar also addressed her criticism of Israel, according to reports. Without naming the country, she said her repeated criticisms stem from concerns over human rights violations.

Recently, Omar has faced accusations of anti-Semitism for her criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and for suggesting that pro-Israel activists and lawmakers have an “allegiance to a foreign country.”

According to reports, hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel where Omar spoke, carrying American and Israeli flags.

Omar is one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. She represents Minnesota’s 5th District.

WCCO reached out to Omar’s office for comment.

