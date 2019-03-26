



A central Minnesota county has agreed to a property tax break for Google to help bring a new $600 million data center to the city of Becker.

The Sherburne County Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the tax abatement for Jet Stream LLC, whose parent company is Google.

Google is proposing to build the 375,000-square-foot (34,839-square-meter) data center on about 300 acres (121 hectares) owned by Xcel Energy next to the Sherburne County Generating Station.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the city of Becker still needs to decide whether to approve a similar abatement request from Google. If that request is approved, the total amount of the local property tax break could reach $15 million over 20 years.

The project could create 50 permanent jobs and around 2,000 temporary construction jobs.

