



After a chilly start below freezing Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to climb back into the 50s by the afternoon.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says southerly winds will bring warm air up from the plains, boosting temperatures above average for this time of year.

Overnight, temperatures will only drop to the low 40s. It’ll be mild enough to leave to work Wednesday morning without a jacket.

And highs Wednesday are expected to climb well into the 60s. Some communities, in south-central Minnesota, near Mankato, could even see the mercury hit 70 degrees.

Minnesotans haven’t felt this kind of warmth since mid-October.

While Wednesday will be unusually warm, it’ll also be windy, with 20 to 25 mph winds in the Twin Cities.

On Thursday, temperatures look to fall back near 50 degrees for the Twins home opener.

According to Brickman, those heading out to Target Field should expect the weather to be partly cloudy with northwesterly winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

The next chance of rain looks to come Friday, when not much more than spotty sprinkles are expected.

