



Minneapolis is reportedly launching a pilot program to help hundreds of homeless students by providing rental assistance and access to social services in the hopes that the improved stability will lead to better success in the classroom.

The Star Tribune reported Tuesday on the city’s Stable Homes, Stable Schools program, which is a major initiative from Mayor Jacob Frey, who ran for office on the need to address affordable housing concerns.

Under the three-year pilot program, the city would reportedly invest $3.4 million annually from its general operating fund to help 650 homeless Minneapolis Public School students. The program is expect to start helping families next month.

According to the newspaper, the program will provide rental assistance for eligible students’ families and give one-on-one support from a social services provider.

If the program is successful, Frey hopes to expand the initiative to help thousands of homeless students in Minneapolis.

