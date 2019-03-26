WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal fire in Winona.

The duplex fire Monday left one person dead. Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle says the victim’s body was found in the duplex after the fire was contained at the one-story wood-frame home.

Bittle says the death has been ruled “suspicious” with the BCA investigating.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)