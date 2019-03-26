  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Winona

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal fire in Winona.

The duplex fire Monday left one person dead. Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle says the victim’s body was found in the duplex after the fire was contained at the one-story wood-frame home.

Bittle says the death has been ruled “suspicious” with the BCA investigating.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.