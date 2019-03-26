Filed Under:Parenting, Time-Outs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time-outs are a pretty common way for parents to discipline their kids, but some argue they can be harmful to a child’s mental well-being.

A new study from the University of Sydney in Australia, however, reaffirms that time-outs are an effective method for disciplining young children. In fact, kids are happier when it’s used correctly, the study says.

Time-outs should not include total isolation or a withdrawal of love, the study states.

The Child Behavior Research Clinic focused the study on time-outs used on children from 2 to 8 years old. It also examined the method being used on children who have experienced trauma, like neglect or abuse.

It found that the time-out is effect and positive discipline that could potentially enhance all aspects of the child’s development and mental health.

