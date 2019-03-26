



The Minnesota Twins open their season Thursday at Target Field, and with a new season comes new food.

The Twins, in partnership with their food, beverage and retail partner, Delaware North Sportservice, announced Tuesday they’ll offer a variety of new menu offerings — many of which include local favorites.

Among the new selections are Hot Indian Foods Vegan Channa Rice Bowl, shareable boards by It’s Greek to Me by Athena and customizable soul food by Soul Bowl.

Many of favorites from years past will also continued to be offered including Izzy’s Soft Serve, Kramarczuk’s Sausages, Barrio and Pizza Lucé.