  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Food, Target Field, Twins


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins open their season Thursday at Target Field, and with a new season comes new food.

The Twins, in partnership with their food, beverage and retail partner, Delaware North Sportservice, announced Tuesday they’ll offer a variety of new menu offerings — many of which include local favorites.

Among the new selections are Hot Indian Foods Vegan Channa Rice Bowl, shareable boards by It’s Greek to Me by Athena and customizable soul food by Soul Bowl.

Many of favorites from years past will also continued to be offered including Izzy’s Soft Serve, Kramarczuk’s Sausages, Barrio and Pizza Lucé.

Loon Cafe chili (credit: CBS)

Kramarczuk’s Sausage (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.