



As thousands of people from all over the country flock to Minneapolis for the NCAA Final Four tournament, an opportunity to pay respects to the late superstar Prince Rogers Nelson also presents itself. For those who haven’t been to town since The Purple One’s untimely death in 2016, we’ve put together a list of must-stop destinations.

First Avenue

Naturally, those looking to follow in His Royal Badness’ footsteps would take the pilgrimage to Minneapolis’ First Avenue. Prince’s movie “Purple Rain” was filmed in this legendary club, and some of its songs were also recorded live here — including the movie’s title track.

After Prince’s death, the star bearing the superstar’s name was covered in gold leaf, and it’s remained gold ever since.

The club is still a great place to catch a live show. You can find a list of performances in both the Mainroom and its adjoining 7th St. Entry room here.

Paisley Park

After Prince’s death, his Chanhassen home and studio were turned into a museum. It was at this residence that Prince lived, recorded and performed, often treating the public to last-minute “pajama parties” where he was notorious for cameo performances late into the night.

Paisley Park, which holds most of Prince’s concert wardrobe, awards, instruments and recordings, is now open daily for tours, which you can schedule here.

Electric Fetus

Prince and his entourage were a familiar force inside this popular Minneapolis record store, visiting just three days before his death. Here, you can of course get your Prince fix by finding various albums of his that are available, or by feeling the music composed by thousands of other artists.

Visit the store’s site here.

Schmitt Music Mural

Perhaps one of the most iconic photos ever taken of a young Prince was shot in front of the Schmitt’s Music mural on 10th Street and Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Prince fans routinely stop in front of the mural on the side of the old Schmitt’s Music Store to recreate the famous Robert Allen Whitman photo, which was taken in 1977 — the same year Prince released his debut album, “For You.”

Check out the #schmittmusicmural tag on Instagram for photo inspiration.

Dakota Jazz Club

Another music venue near and dear to the late artist’s heart was the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. Prince was known to unexpectedly appear at the club to enjoy a show, and even had a special door to enter through, leading to his own private, reserved table. Two days before he died, he was there to see performer Lizz Wright.

But he wasn’t only a patron. In 2013, Prince played a string of intimate, solo shows that all sold out 30 minutes after they were announced.

You can see a calendar list of shows on the Dakota’s website.

RELATED: Final Four Guide: Best Places To Catch A Music Act In The Twin Cities

House From Purple Rain

The house that appeared in Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain” went up for sale in 2015 for the asking price of $110,000. Who better to purchase the property than the Kid himself? Prince bought the house eight months before his death, but was never able to make repairs it needed. A Star Tribune article from 2016 quotes the selling agent, Deborah Larsen of Coldwell Banker Burnet as saying, “I don’t think he had a plan. I think he just wanted it.”

Now, fans can check out the exterior of the Longfellow neighborhood house on 3420 Snelling Ave. S.

Bunker’s Music Bar & Grill

The more than 40-year-old music bar on Minneapolis’ Washington Avenue was once home to regular drop-in jam sessions by Prince, and still houses musicians who once performed and toured with the music legend.

One of Prince’s bandmates from the New Power Generation still plays with the house band, Dr. Mambo’s Combo, every Monday night.

To see a list of live shows at Bunker’s, click here.