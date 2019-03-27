



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been selected to deliver the keynote address at the Minnesota DFL Party’s Humphrey Mondale Dinner in May.

Pelosi reclaimed her position as the U.S. House speaker following the 2018 midterm elections, after becoming the first woman to hold the position in 2007 — thereby also making her the highest-ranking elected woman ever to hold U.S. office.

“Since its founding 75 years ago, the Minnesota DFL has fought tirelessly for the social and economic well-being of all Minnesotans,” Pelosi said. “This fight is embodied by Vice-Presidents Humphrey and Mondale, who were strong champions for working people, passionate advocates for civil rights, and leaders that lived up to the highest aspirations of our party. I look forward to honoring their legacy and celebrating recent Democratic victories with the people of the great state of Minnesota.”

Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin praised Pelosi’s record of accomplishment, “as evidenced by the key role she played in passing the Affordable Care Act and extending health insurance to millions of Americans.”

The dinner will be held May 24, and is the eighth annual such event, and individual tickets range from $125 for general admission to as much as $5,000 for preferred seating and an invitation to the governor’s reception.