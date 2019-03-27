MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors charged a former Minneapolis charter school employee for using Facebook to sexually exploit teenagers.

Josiah Mosqueda worked at Hiawatha Academies from the fall of 2017 until June of 2018. He is charged with making and distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Mosqueda used Facebook messenger to receive sexually explicit images from at least two students. They believe there are more victims and are urging parents to talk to their children.

“Do not be afraid to have tough conversations with your kids,” said U.S. Attorney General Erica MacDonald. “It is not always comfortable to bring up those topics, but you can’t avoid them. They need to know, your children need to know that they can come to you if they’ve been targeted by such a scheme.”

Mosqueda will remain in custody until his next hearing, which is April 1.

Anyone with information about more victims you are asked to call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.