ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Two women are being treated after suffering multiple stab wounds in a Roseville motel room Thursday.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. at a Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw a woman covered in blood run from a room, and when authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman both with several stab wounds.

A 3-year-old was also in the room at the time of the attack, but was not injured.

Upon further investigation, authorities believe the 23-year-old ex-husband of one of the victims had shown up to the hotel and was the individual responsible for the assault. He fled on foot, but was found just a few blocks away. The weapon was also recovered from the hotel room.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the two women were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the case call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008.