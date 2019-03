MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three chefs from the Twin Cities are in the running for a James Beard Award.

Ann Kim, of Young Joni, Christian Nguyen, of Hai Hai, and Jamie Malone, of Grand Café, are in the running for Best Chef from the Midwest.

Thirteen chefs and restaurants from the Twin Cities were named as semifinalists.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on May 6.