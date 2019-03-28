



— A truck rollover in the north metro caused part of a highway to shut down Thursday evening.

It happened on Highway 610 and County Road 81 in Maple Grove. The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck rolled over and caught fire at about 5:30 p.m.

Dramatic video from Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows flames spewing from the truck. They said leaking fuel that was on fire started draining into the sewer system.

No one was injured.