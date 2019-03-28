Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a TCF Bank in a Twin Cities suburb Monday.

The Apple Valley Police Department says the robbery happened at the bank branch at Cedar Avenue and 142nd Street W. They say suspect implied he had a weapon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe the suspect left in a red or maroon sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is urged to call 952-953-2798.

