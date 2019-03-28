  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Police, Rochester


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man reportedly died Wednesday night in southern Minnesota after a struggle with police.

KIMT-TV reports that a “physical struggle” broke out in the parking lot of a Rochester area Cub Foods immediately after a traffic stop.

After the man was apprehended, officers noticed he wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were attempted but not successful.

Rochester police told the news station that the officers were wearing body cameras and that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.