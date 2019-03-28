



A man reportedly died Wednesday night in southern Minnesota after a struggle with police.

KIMT-TV reports that a “physical struggle” broke out in the parking lot of a Rochester area Cub Foods immediately after a traffic stop.

After the man was apprehended, officers noticed he wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were attempted but not successful.

Rochester police told the news station that the officers were wearing body cameras and that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

