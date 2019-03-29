Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man who died Wednesday night after a struggle with police in southern Minnesota.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner identified the man as 39-year-old Albert Dashow, of Rochester. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Rochester police say the Dashow died after a struggle with officers in a Cub Foods parking lot immediately after a traffic stop.

Police tried to resuscitate Dashow, but were not successful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Dashow’s death. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

