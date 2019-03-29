Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Enbridge Pipeline
(credit: CBS)


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy is asking state regulators to replace a section of its oil pipeline that crosses the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in northeastern Minnesota.

Enbridge has filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission to replace a 10-mile, above-ground section of its Line 4 pipeline with a new section that would run under ground. The Fond du Lac Band has concerns about the above ground section because it disrupts the natural water flow across the reservation and is a physical barrier to resources.

Minnesota Public Radio News says Line 4 was built in the 1970s and some sections were constructed above ground because of heavily saturated soil. Over the years some of that soil has eroded.

Enbridge says the replacement would cost $100 million.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

