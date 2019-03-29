



— A former Shakopee superintendent has been sentenced to two years in prison for soliciting bribes from a construction company interested in school district contracts.

Rodney Keith Thompson, 53, was also sentenced to pay $74,673 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Friday. Prosecutors say Thompson used his position of authority to solicit a construction company to make renovations at his home, pay for personal travel and attend sporting events.

According to court documents, the company spent more than $44,000 remodeling and improving Thompson’s basement between July 2010 and November 2015.

In a letter to the court, Thompson admits his crimes.

“As a school superintendent, I should have exercised better judgment. I have no excuses. I was wrong. I must be held accountable,” Thompson said.

Before pleading guilty to federal bribery charges, Thompson resigned as superintendent in 2017 amid an investigation into personal purchases he made using district money. Twenty felony charges, including 13 counts of embezzlement, stemmed from the investigation. Authorities say Thompson embezzled more than $70,000 from the school district over a six-year period.

Thompson was first named superintendent in 2011.