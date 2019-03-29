Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme Closs after killing her two parents has been moved to a new holding facility.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jake Patterson was moved to Dunn County Jail in Menomonie this week. They said that it was an administrative decision and it did not come as a result of any sort of threats or incidents.

Patterson pleaded guilty at a hearing earlier this week. He pleaded guilty to killing James and Denise Closs in October and kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter. He faces two consecutive life in prison sentences for the two murder charges alone.

Patterson’s attorneys took time to explain why their client took the unusual step of a guilty plea, pointing out they had not had enough time to get through all of the evidence, and talk him through the many options he still has.

In exchange for a guilty plea, the armed burglary charge against Patterson was dropped. And no criminal charges from Douglas County will be filed — the county where Jayme was held for 88 days forced to stay under a bed in Patterson’s hunting cabin.

