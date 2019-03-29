



— Minneapolis musician Trevor Engelbrektson is being remembered for his mark on the industry around the world.

He died early Wednesday morning, along with two members of the British indie duo Her’s. A wrong-way driver struck their tour van on Interstate 10 in Arizona.

Engelbrektson was the band’s tour manager. They were driving from a show in Phoenix on their way to California. Fellow musicians are expressing their grief.

“He was just like the biggest most wonderful, cuddly teddy bear human being you could ever imagine. He just cared about everybody. Fantastic sound guy, fantastic musician. If he wasn’t practicing or working on a show, he was taking care of his kids and his wife and spending time with them,” said musician Brian McDonough.

Engelbrektson played bass in a band with his wife, Southside Desire. And he was a sound tech at places like First Avenue, Turf Club, Hook and Ladder, Icehouse, Nomad and Amsterdam Bar and Hall.

There is a fundraiser for his wife and two kids at Mortimer’s in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 2. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.