Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota House Of Representatives, Minnesota Lawmakers, Minnesota Senate


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers can expect more money in their paychecks starting this summer.

The Legislative Salary Council approved a 3% raise Friday. That comes to a $1,500 pay bump, bringing their annual salary to $46,500.

(credit: CBS)

Legislators work part-time, just half the year. Many have other part-time ventures.

The council, which is made up of public citizens, approved the raise based on pay for other state employees and a desire to attract diverse candidates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.