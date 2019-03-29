



— Minnesota lawmakers can expect more money in their paychecks starting this summer.

The Legislative Salary Council approved a 3% raise Friday. That comes to a $1,500 pay bump, bringing their annual salary to $46,500.

Legislators work part-time, just half the year. Many have other part-time ventures.

The council, which is made up of public citizens, approved the raise based on pay for other state employees and a desire to attract diverse candidates.