Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jon Godfread, New York City, North Dakota, Robert Cornegy Jr.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn’t take long for a New York City councilman’s claim that he’s the world’s tallest male politician to draw some challenges.

Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.

But North Dakota’s insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he’s 6-11¾.

Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet, also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming could top them all. Yao is a delegate in the advisory body to China’s National People’s Congress. He is listed at 7-feet-6.

Godfread says he didn’t know “being a tall politician was a thing.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.