BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn’t take long for a New York City councilman’s claim that he’s the world’s tallest male politician to draw some challenges.

Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.

But North Dakota’s insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he’s 6-11¾.

Who's the tallest politician? Take it from a 5'10" point guard, @jon_godfread_ND is a slam dunk. pic.twitter.com/7EpmG1HNz2 — Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) March 28, 2019

Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet, also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming could top them all. Yao is a delegate in the advisory body to China’s National People’s Congress. He is listed at 7-feet-6.

Godfread says he didn’t know “being a tall politician was a thing.”

