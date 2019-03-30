Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Patricia Poole, St. Charles


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an 88-year-old St. Charles woman who was reported missing has been found dead.

(credit: MN BCA)

Patricia Poole, of St. Charles was found around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Poole had been missing since March 25.

“The St. Charles Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office along with Mrs. Poole’s family would like to express our sincere thanks to all the volunteer organizations and community members who aided in the search,” police said.

