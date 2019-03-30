Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Maplewood, Myth Live Nightclub Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an 18-year-old St. Paul man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Friday night outside Myth Live nightclub in Maplewood.

Officers were called to Southlawn Drive just before 11 p.m. The shooting occurred outside the venue in an adjacent parking lot used for overflow during concerts.

Authorities say no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.

According to the Myth Live website, rapper Lil Baby was performing at the venue Friday night.

No additional information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO-TV for updates.

Comments
  1. myles kajac (@MKajac) says:
    March 30, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Muhammad cursed 10 kinds of people associated with alcoholic beverages. Those who make it themselves,those who help make it,those who use it,those who carry it,those to whom it is carried,those who give it to others,those who sell it, those who use the money made from it,those who purchase it and those from whom it is purchased.

