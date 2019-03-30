MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an 18-year-old St. Paul man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck Friday night outside Myth Live nightclub in Maplewood.

Officers were called to Southlawn Drive just before 11 p.m. The shooting occurred outside the venue in an adjacent parking lot used for overflow during concerts.

Authorities say no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.

According to the Myth Live website, rapper Lil Baby was performing at the venue Friday night.

No additional information is available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO-TV for updates.