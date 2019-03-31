Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frustration is festering at Minnesota’s Capitol, where divided government has meant both parties being thwarted from advancing policies they’d love to enact.

Minnesota is the only state where different parties control both the House and Senate. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders are trying hard to make it work. Walz has already signed some bipartisan legislation. But many more partisan proposals have stalled out.

A group of Democrats calling themselves the “Senate Committee on Banned Bills” will hold an unofficial hearing Monday on bills that Senate Republican majority gatekeepers have refused so far to hear.

There’s similar frustration in the House Republican minority about their priorities that haven’t gotten much traction.

